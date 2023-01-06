scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

4 arrested in Surat over gang war in Bihar

The accused were produced before the Surat district court, which granted transit remand till January 9 to take them to Bihar.

Four persons part of gang led by gangster Mohan Thakur, who were accused of murdering of five persons during a gang war in Bihar, were arrested in Surat on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, who were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Pinku Yadav and four of his gang members, were arrested from Devadh check post at Godadara by the Surat crime branch and Special Task Force of Bihar On December 8, 2022, Mohan Thakur and his gang members allegedly fired gunshots on Pinku Yadav and his gang members, over a land dispute at Kathiar district in Bihar, police said.

The accused were identified as Sumarkuwar Bhumihar (26), Dhirajsingh Arvind Singh (19), Aman Tiwari (19) and Abhishek Rai (21), all residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The accused were produced before the Surat district court, which granted transit remand till January 9 to take them to Bihar.

Surat city crime branch Inspector Lalit Vaghadia said, “We got input that all the four gang members are passing through Devadh check post at Godadara and we caught them. After the murder, the accused came to Surat and started staying in the labour rooms in Kadodara area. They were working as security guards in different textile companies.”

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 21:34 IST
