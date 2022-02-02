35-yr-old man arrested in Navsari over ‘objectionable’ comment on Sanghavi

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Navsari for allegedly posting an objectionable comment under a photo of State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attending a marriage function in Surat on his Twitter handle. He then shared a screenshot of the photo and comment on social media that went viral.

Police said Denish Patel, a resident of Chikhli taluka in Navsari and working with the BJP’s IT Cell in Navsari, who filed an offence against Hitanshu Mehta, said that he came across the “objectionable” comment by Mehta on WhatsApp.

After verifying that Hitanshu Mehta was a resident of Billimora town, Patel lodged a complaint against him with Billimora police station on Monday night. Police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 294(b) and 504 as well as section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Acting on the complaint, Billimora police on Tuesday arrested Mehta. Talking to The Indian Express, Billimora police sub-inspector K M Vasava said, “The accused suffers from depression and also has financial problems. He is married and works in an automobile firm in Surat.”