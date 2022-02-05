35 birds die after crashing into glass shield of Surat high-rise

As many as 35 Rosy Starling birds died after hitting an elevated glass shield of the Surat District Co-operative Bank building at Athwagate Friday.

The incident came to light when the watchman of the bank heard something hit the outer elevation of the glass structure of the bank. Upon checking, he found the carcasses of the birds on the ground. Soon, the bank authorities intimated NGO Prayas whose volunteers reached the spot and took the carcasses and buried them on the banks of the Tapi river.

“Generally, Rosy Starling birds come from North Asia to India in the month of December and leave by February. They fly making different shapes in the sky. There is a glass outer covering of the high-rise building of the bank with the greenery of trees neighbouring it that gets reflected on the glasses. The birds might have thought that it would be trees and the open sky and crashed into the glass structure. We have talked to the bank authorities. They have assured they will cover the glass structure in the coming days,” said Prayas NGO founder Darshan Desai.