Around 30,000 leaders from Surat to attend Modi roadshow and meeting

Around 30,000 leadres, including elected members of gram panchayats, taluka panchayats, district panchayats, Nagar Palikas, municipal corporations, and organisational leaders from Surat, Navsari and Valsad in South Gujarat will participate in the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the public meeting at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad on March 11.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting at various districts in South Gujarat where the representatives were instructed to be present at the prescribed location on March 10. The party will arrange buses that will ferry them to Ahmedabad for the roadshow and meeting the next day.

Surat city BJP president Nirajan Janjmera said, “From Surat, we have booked 220 buses to take municipal councillors and organisational leaders to Ahmedabad on March 10.”

According to Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai, another 200 buses will transport sarpanches and organisational leaders. “Sarpanches will attend the meeting at GMDC ground, while organisational leaders will attend the roadshow,” he said.

From Navsari, arrangements have been made to carry around 5,000 sarpanches and local body leaders along with organisational leaders, said district BJP president Bhuralal Shah.

Dangs district panchayat president Mangal Gavit said, “We have made arrangements to take around 700 leaders and representatives.”

From Valsad, 75 buses will ferry around 8,000 sarpanches and members of gram panchayat, taluka panchayat and district panchayat to Ahmedabad. District BJP general secretary Shilpesh Desai said, “Organisational leaders will go in their private vehicles and will coordinate with us in Ahmedabad.” Similar arrangements have been made in Bharuch and Tapi districts as well.