scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

300 Muslims, including Congress workers, join BJP in Bharuch

Bharuch Congress president Parimalsinh Rana said, “We are trying to figure out what is the reason behind it. We have set up a team...we will come up with some soluions.”

The event was held at Muslim majority Bambusar village—19 kilometres away from Bharuch town. In a first, BJP flags were also hung at the entry gate of Bambusar village, sources said.

Over 300 Muslims, including Congress workers, from different villages of Bharuch—a former Congress bastion—joined the BJP Wednesday. BJP MLA Arunsinh Rana welcomed the new members, including Bambusar village sarpanch Gulam Patel, with a saffron scarf.

The event was held at Muslim majority Bambusar village—19 kilometres away from Bharuch town. In a first, BJP flags were also hung at the entry gate of Bambusar village, sources said.

Bharuch district has five assembly seats—Vagra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Jhagadia, and Jambusar, none represented by Muslims. In 2017, while Congress won from Jambusar, Bhartiya Tribal Party bagged Jhagadia, and the BJP the rest.

Bharuch Congress president Parimalsinh Rana said, “We are trying to figure out what is the reason behind it. We have set up a team…we will come up with some soluions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

Gulambhai Natha, sarpanch of Segwa village near Bambusar, said the switching of sides was motivated by help during Covid by BJP leaders who had set up a medical home and arranged oxygen cyclinders.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 02:32:15 am
Next Story

Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement