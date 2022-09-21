300 Muslims, including Congress workers, join BJP in Bharuch

Over 300 Muslims, including Congress workers, from different villages of Bharuch—a former Congress bastion—joined the BJP Wednesday. BJP MLA Arunsinh Rana welcomed the new members, including Bambusar village sarpanch Gulam Patel, with a saffron scarf.

The event was held at Muslim majority Bambusar village—19 kilometres away from Bharuch town. In a first, BJP flags were also hung at the entry gate of Bambusar village, sources said.

Bharuch district has five assembly seats—Vagra, Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Jhagadia, and Jambusar, none represented by Muslims. In 2017, while Congress won from Jambusar, Bhartiya Tribal Party bagged Jhagadia, and the BJP the rest.

Bharuch Congress president Parimalsinh Rana said, “We are trying to figure out what is the reason behind it. We have set up a team…we will come up with some soluions.”

Gulambhai Natha, sarpanch of Segwa village near Bambusar, said the switching of sides was motivated by help during Covid by BJP leaders who had set up a medical home and arranged oxygen cyclinders.