Monday, Sep 19, 2022

3 WhatsApp group admins held from Mumbai over ‘hate posts’

According to police, textile trader Champaklal Mehta, a resident of Paal area in Surat and a member of Jain religious community WhatsApp group ‘Pratuttar’ lodged a complaint against admins of the group — Yogesh Shah, Nikesh Shah and Naresh Shah, all residents of Mumbai.

The crime branch team arrested all the three accused from Mumbai on Monday and brought them to Surat. (Representational/File)

Three persons were arrested from Mumbai after a textile trader in Surat lodged a complaint against admins of a WhatsApp group in Mumbai for allegedly defaming religious leaders of Jain community and attempting to create enmity between Jains and Hindus.

In his complaint, Mehta said that the accused used to post hate speech to create enmity between two religious groups. Following the complaint, Surat Crime Branch registered offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The crime branch team arrested all the three accused from Mumbai on Monday and brought them to Surat.

Surat city Crime Branch police inspector ML Salunke said, “The WhatsApp group admins were sharing hate comments in the group. They had also put objectionable comments on religious leaders and political leaders. Those opposing their posts were threatened.”

