3 held in Surat for robbing businessman of Rs 2 crore

Surat crime branch on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly duping and robbing a Hyderabad-based businessman of Rs 2 crore. The accused were identified as Praveen Jha, his aide Suman Singh Rajput, both residents of Pune in Maharashtra, and Shahrukh Vora of Anand district, who allegedly promised the businessman, Vinay Kumar Jain, of delivering cryptocurrency coins in exchange of cash.

According to police, Jain had contacted them through his friend Laxmi Narayan.

On February 4, Jain and his friend Laxmi Narayan came to Surat and reached Central Market complex, where he handed over cash to Shahrukh Vora, who runs Shree Siddhi courier office (Angadia firm). After counting the cash, Shahrukh took his mobile phone and showed a morphed document claiming that cryptocurrency coins were transferred to Jain account, police said.

As Jain became suspicious and demanded the money back, Praveen Jha and others who were hiding nearby snatched a bag containing Rs 2 crore in cash from Jain, after beating him and Laxmi Narayan, police added.

Jain contacted Varachha police and lodged a complaint against the three accused.

With the help of technical and human surveillance, the Surat crime branch on Saturday arrested three accused and produced them before a local court, which remanded the trio in police custody till February 17.

Surat city Crime branch police inspector L D Vagadia said, “Praveen Jha, Suman Rajput, and Shahrukh Vora, are invloved in duping people interested in investing money in cryptocurrency. As per their plan, they opened Shree Siddhi courier firm office in Varachha, couple of months ago and also printed slips and pamphlets showing that the courier firm has its office in Mumbai, Delhi, and other parts of Gujarat. We are yet to recover the cash from them…”