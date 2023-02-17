3 held for duping school principal by promising medical seat for son

Gujarat police arrested three persons from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a school principal of Surat of Rs 26.25 lakh by promising to arrange admission to his son in prominent medical colleges.

The three arrested ones are identified as Rahul alias Rushab Tiwari (37), a resident of Ghaziabad in UP, Mohammed Salauddin Khan (30) a lawyer, and Shoeb Imamul Haq (30), a mechanical engineer a resident of Noida — both residents of Noida.

Police have recovered Rs 1.50 lakh cash from their possession.

The accused were arrested based on a complaint filed by Adyaprasad Kshtriya (50), a resident of Dindoli area and a Surat school principal on December 30, 2022.

Giving details about the case, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “The accused had taken numbers from different websites of those parents whose children had not scored well in NEET exams and offered admission in the medical colleges for their children. The accused were running a firm named Vinayak Education in Gurgaon and using fake documents they also opened a bank account to deposit the cheques taken from the applicants.”

He added, “The accused called Kshtriya to their office in Gurgaon where they him a admission for his son at King George Medical university in Lucknow under Central Pulling Quota. When the admission process was going on, the complainant reached King George Medical university, where all the three persons and a few others remained present. The others posed as staff of the medical college and handed him a fake provisional admission letter and receipts after taking Rs. 26.25 lakhs.”

When the admission process was over, Kshtriya called on the numbers of the accused and found them switched off. He also visited their Gurgaon office which was shut.

Following this, the school priincipal lodged a complaint based on which Dindoli police registered an offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468(forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document), 114(abettor present when offence is committed) and section 66(D) of the IT Act.

Tomar added, “The gang has cheated another person of Kota in Rajasthan and offence in this connection has been registered with Kota police station by the victim. During questioning, the accused have confessed to have taken Rs 30 lakh from Jyotiben Chopda of Delhi and Rs. 15 lakh from Shalini Dixit of Delhi for admissions of their children in medical colleges. We will contact both these persons and will convince them to register an offence in their nearby police stations against this gang.”