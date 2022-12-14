3-day gems, jewellery exhibition in Surat from tomorrow

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), in collaboration with the Southern Gujarat Chamber Trade and Industry, will organise a three-day gems and jewellery exhibition from Thursday.

The event, named Sparkle 2022, will be inaugurated by Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and Surat Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel and will be held at the Indoor Stadium.

“It is after four years we are organising a business-to-customer (B2C) exhibition. The jewellery exhibition will also consist of fusion jewellery, polki uncut jewellery, heritage jewellery, Bikaneri Mina jewellery, Rajwadi jewellery, Nawabi concept and exclusive bridal collection. Over 30 exhibitors from Surat and different parts of the state will participate in the three-day event. We are expecting over 12,000 people,” said SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala.

The jewellery prices are in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 crore per single piece.

“The first edition of Sparkle was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2009 and such exhibitions take place every two years. We are planning to expand the exhibition and take it to other metro cities in the coming days before taking it international,” said chairman of SGCCI’s exhibition committee Bijal Jarwiala.