28 yrs on, cold case cracked: Odisha man held in Kerala for Gujarat killing

AN ADOPTED stray barking at an Odia migrant at a paan shop in a Surat ghetto almost 28 years ago set in motion a chain of events — a murder, a forgotten victim, a family caught unawares and an arrest after nearly three decades on the run.

Krishna Pradhan, 52, who belongs to Balkonda village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was wanted in connection with the murder of Shivram Nayak, a 22-year-old fellow Odia migrant, in Surat on March 4, 1995. Twenty eight years on, he was arrested on January 27 from Adoor in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, where he had been living since 2007.

Surat city Crime Branch sub-inspector P Y Chitte, who arrested Pradhan, recalled the accused lamenting, “He said, ‘Had I surrendered in 1995 itself, I would have been out of jail by now. My children are grown-up. They need me for important life decisions, like their marriage and future…getting jailed at this age and time will be quite difficult’.”

Pradhan’s 21-year-old son, a college student in Odisha, told The Indian Express, “I was in college when I received a call from Surat police regarding his arrest. None of us knew about this murder. When I spoke to Papa, he told me to take care of my sister and mother.”

In 1993, Surat was beginning to emerge from the shadows of the communal riots that tore the city apart after the demolition of Babri Masjid. There was a huge demand for labourers at its textile factories since the majority had fled to their home towns. To mitigate this crisis, Kashiram Rana, the then BJP MP from Surat city and the former union textile minister, sought the help of industry representatives and Odia community leaders in Surat. With their support, Rana was instrumental in ensuring that trains brought young men from Ganjam to Surat to help repair the industry’s frayed fortunes. Pradhan, the same age as his son is now, boarded one of those very trains from Ganjam that year to try his luck in Surat.

Like many Odia migrants, Pradhan too rented a room in Siddharthnagar in Pandesara. A ghetto of textile labourers from Odisha, the shops here still display signboards in Odia. However, the temporary mud structures of the 1990s have given way to single-storey pucca quarters.

The charm of working at a powerloom factory fizzled within a few months. Finding the job uninspiring, Pradhan quit. He was befriended by a carpenter named Bina Shetty, who too belonged to Ganjam. This friendship would change the trajectory of Pradhan’s life.

The duo decided to rent a room on street number 11 in Siddharthnagar. Every morning, Pradhan and Shetty would ride their bicycles looking for work as contractual carpenters in under-construction buildings. They did small household furniture repairs when work was lean.

Sources at Pandesara police station said Shetty went to have a cigarette at a paan kiosk located at the end of street number 11 late on March 3,1995. A stray dog adopted by kiosk owner Bidamber Nayak, also from Ganjam, barked at Shetty. The furious carpenter spotted a stick nearby and allegedly started beating the animal. At this, a livid Bidamber and his friend Shivram came to the dog’s rescue and allegedly abused Shetty.

An incensed Shetty shared the incident with Pradhan that night. Before they left to look for work the next morning, the friends allegedly hatched a plan to teach Shivram a lesson. Later that night, Pradhan landed outside Shivram’s house.

Under false pretenses, Pradhan allegedly lured Shivram, who was eating dinner with his parents and brother, to a deserted place. Both Shetty, who was lying in wait with a knife and a sword, and Pradhan attacked Shivram. The victim tried to escape their clutches but was caught by Pradhan, who allegedly delivered the fatal stab. Pradhan and Shetty then allegedly threw Shivram’s bloody corpse into a canal at Gautamnagar, according to the first information report (FIR), dumped their meagre belongings in their bags and fled Surat that very night.

A passer-by stumbled upon Shivram’s body the following day and informed the Pandesara police station. Kumar Uday Nayak, Shivram’s elder brother, lodged a complaint against Pradhan and Shetty at Pandesara police station on March 5, 1995. A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pradhan and Shetty were in the wind by the time the police reached their rented accommodation in Surat. A police team recorded the statements of their neighbours, while another team was sent to Ganjam district to nab them. The team failed to trace the accused and the case eventually went cold.

In 2022, nearly 27 years later, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar asked his officers for the names of 15 accused in cold cases involving heinous crimes like rape, murder, dacoity, etc. One of the names on that was Pradhan’s. Crime Branch inspector L D Vagadiya assigned Shivram’s case to Chitte. To begin their investigation, Chitte and his colleagues had a black and white photograph of Shivram’s body.

Chitte told The Indian Express, “It seemed like a dead-end case but my head constables Shabbir Shaikh and Farid Khan refused to give up. The case papers were in a pathetic shape. Still, we studied them carefully and decided to start our investigation from the beginning. My team reached street number 11 to make enquiries. Here we hit yet another dead end. Everything had changed. Nobody knew anything about a 1995 murder. So we went back to the FIR. It mentioned Balkonda village in Ganjam. We went there, only to discover that the families had shifted. My team reached out to its informers for help.”

Chitte continued, “We struck gold when one of the informers told us that Pradhan’s son was working at an automobile showroom in Brahmapur while pursuing his master’s degree. We managed to get the son’s mobile number from the showroom and got his call data records (CDR). We focused on telephone numbers that he used frequently. Without contacting the son, technical surveillance helped us net Pradhan.”

At the time of his arrest, Pradhan was working at a timber mart at Adoor in Kerala. He was brought to Surat.

Chitte said, “During interrogation, Pradhan told us that he had no money on the night of the murder. He sold off his bicycle for Rs 300, which he used to purchase a train ticket to Odisha. After reaching his village, he told his brother and parents about the incident. The family packed up and immediately shifted to Masabadi block nearby. Six years after the murder, Pradhan got married in Brahmapur village. He worked as a carpenter till 2007 before shifting to Adoor, where his cousin worked at a timber mart, while his family stayed back in Odisha. Pradhan went on to have two children, a son and a daughter, now 16. Pradhan visited Brahmapur once in a while but spoke to his family over telephone quite regularly.”

Pradhan’s son said, “Papa came home for a few days in August 2022 to observe his father’s death anniversary. He stayed with us for two years during the lockdown before leaving for Kerala. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. I met him in Surat once after his arrest.”

Sounding visibly upset, the young man added, “I am pursuing my master’s degree. My first-year exams start at the end of February. I don’t know if I should continue my studies or start looking for work.”

Chitte continued, “We had located Pradhan’s family before zeroing in on his whereabouts. However, we decided not to contact the family fearing that Pradhan would flee Kerala if he so much as got a whiff of our investigation. We called up the son after we arrested Pradhan.”

Back in Siddharthnagar, which still houses thousands of migrants across half a kilometre, nobody has heard of Pradhan or Shivram.

A search for Bidamber’s whereabouts reveals that he too has gone back to Ganjam. The canal in Gautamnagar where Shivram’s body was found is now a motorable road. Shetty is still absconding. Pradhan is in judicial custody at Surat central jail.