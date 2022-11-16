scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

257 file nomination papers in Surat, 54 from Limabayat

The verification procedure of the nominations started from Tuesday, while the last date for withdrawing the forms will be November 17.

Congress Sayajigunj candidate Ami Ravat in Vadodara Tuesday. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A total of 257 candidates have filed nominations on 16 Assembly seats of Surat till November 14, the last day of filing nomination forms in Surat.

The verification procedure of the nominations started from Tuesday, while the last date for withdrawing the forms will be November 17.

Among the 16 seats, the highest number of nomination forms were filed on Limbayat seat in Surat — 54 candidates.

The main contest in the seat is between sitting BJP MLA Sangita Patil, AAP’s Pankaj Taide and Congress candidate Gopal Patil. The Limbayat assembly seat falls in Parliamentary constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil.

“We hope that many of them will withdraw their forms on November 17. We are confident that this time we will win with a margin of over 60,000 votes,” Sangita Patil told The Indian Express.

As many as 38 candidates have filed nominations as independents on Limbayat seat.

Mahuva seat recorded the lowest number of nominations, with 8 candidates filing nomination forms.

The BJP has fielded four ministers — Harsh Sanghavi, Mukesh Patel, Veenubhai Moradiya, and Purnesh Modi — and repeated 14 MLAs while dropping two sitting MLAs Jankhana Patel (Choryasi seat) and Vivek Patel (Udhna seat).

The BJP had won on all the 16 Assembly seats in Surat district in the 2017 elections.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 04:20:00 am
