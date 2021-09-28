237 cases of diarrhoea reported in Surat village, 5-yr-old dies

A 5-year-old boy at Sayan village in Surat died after suffering intense diarrhoea on Sunday evening, officials said, adding that a total of 237 cases of diarrhoea have been identified from the area in the last three days.

Sources said the cases came from the migrant-dominated Adarsh Nagar Society-3 area. Health officials identified a rupture in the drinking water pipeline from where drainage water seeped in. They got it repaired. Officials in the Surat district Panchayat health department said the cases occurred due to the consumption of contaminated water.

All those affected have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Sayan and private hospitals in the area, officials said. It was at the CHC that Aman Kamlesh Rao (5) died Sunday evening.

On Monday, District Development officer D S Gadhvi deployed six medical teams in the area and three ambulances were stationed to shift the patients.

Gadhvi said, “The situation is under control, and the rupture in the drainage line which got mixed in the drinking water line has been repaired. We have also deployed a team of 20 people for door-to-door surveillance. We are also supplying drinking water through water tankers to the people. The area is also a low-lying area, where migrant people reside with their families.”