22-year-old woman, brother held for murdering her mother-in-law

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 53-year-old mother-in-law in Varachha area of Surat on Sunday, police said, adding her husband also was booked for beating her up.

According to police, on April 10 early morning, the accused Deepika and her two brothers planned to leave the house in Parimal Society at Lambe Hanuman road in Varachha, carrying her five-month-old son, when her mother-in-law Vimlaben stopped them.

Deepika’s husband Sandeep Sarwaiya (27), a native of Nasedi village in Amreli taluka, was working as a diamond polisher in Surat and was on night shift when the incident happened.

When Vimlaben stopped them, Deepika and her brother Dipanker strangulated her to death, before locking the house from outside and leaving.

Sandeep’s brother-in-law Gopal Patel, an auto driver by profession, spotted Deepika and her brothers at Surat railway station and got suspicious. He stopped them and called up Sandeep who was at work.

Sandeep took his wife and others home, to question her about the decision to leave without informing. When they reached the house, Sandeep found that his mother was dead.

During her confession, Deepika was beaten up with some blunt object by Sandeep when Gopal Patel informed Varachha police about the incident.

Based on a complaint by Sandeep, police registered a murder case against Deepika and her brother. They were admitted to the hospital where they were undergoing treatment for injuries caused by Sandeep.

On Sunday evening, Deepika lodged a complaint against her husband mentioning that he used to beat her up, suspecting her character and for her addiction to mobile phone. Sandeep’s mother incited him, the complaint stated.

On Monday, Varachha police arrested Deepika and Dipanker, after they were discharged from the hospital. Inspector AN Gabhani said, “Four years ago, Sandeep became friends with Deepika of Assam through social media.

They got married two years ago with the consent of their parents. For the past five months, Dipanker and his younger brother Ashish were staying in Sandeep’s house. Sandeep suspected Deepika’s character and planned to send her to his native place and his brothers-in-law to Assam. Deepika learnt about and tried to escape when Vimlaben stopped them, leading to the murder.”