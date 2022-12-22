2018 cheating case: Court rejects Surat businessman Gajera’s plea for permanent exemption from appearing

A magisterial court in Surat Wednesday rejected the application filed by diamond and real estate businessman Vasant Gajera seeking permanent exemption from appearance in a 2018 cheating case on the grounds that “the applicant/accused had not given any appropriate or reasonable grounds” for the same and that he was “facing similar cases”.

The court decision came after prosecution lawyer Shailesh Patel submitted a supplementary chargesheet copy filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Mumbai Court in a 2020 case where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Group is the prime accused and Laxmi Infra Developer Limited firm and its owner Vasant Gajera are mentioned as co-accused, of defrauding the Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs. 7,080 crores.

The 2018 case is based on a complaint by Vajubhai Malani of Surat against Gajera and others with Umra police station filed on March 21.

In the complaint Malani had alleged Gajera and others had encroached his land at Vesu and built a compound wall with fencing on the outer area and had prepared fake documents showing their presence on the land since long.

Gajera had submitted these documents to the court.

Acting on the complaint, Umra police arrested Gajera in 2018 and sent him to jail. Gajera remained in the Surat Central Jail for one and half months and was released on bail from Gujarat High Court. The charge sheet is yet to be filed in this case and the trial is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Gajera filed a petition seeking to quash the complaint against him with the Gujarat High Court, which the court rejected.

Through his lawyer, Vasant Gajera filed an application for permanent exemption of appearance with Surat Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of judge A M Vasava, on September 18, 2021.

In the application for exemption, Gajera mentioned that he runs diamond businesses and was also involved in charity work that required him to travel.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vasava rejected the application of Gajera, citing that there is no substantial ground found by the court to grant such application.

Defense lawyer Anish Khyali The Indian Express, “We are going through the order copy and we will later take step on it. At present we have nothing to say on this issue.”

Prosecution laywer Shailesh Patel said, “We argued before the Court that the Enforcement Directorate officials probing money laundering case worth Rs. 7080 crore of Punjab National Bank, in which Mehul Choksi (Gitanjali Group) is the main accused, had submitted supplementary chargesheet with PMLA court in Mumbai with Laxmi Infra Developer firm and Vasant Gajera as accused number 5 and 6. Vasant Gajera had got bail in the case. Vasant Gajera has many other similar cases of land fraud on him.”