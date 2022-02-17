20-year-old ‘stalker’ who killed woman in Surat arrested

The Kamrej police on Tuesday night arrested a 20-year-old youth who allegedly murdered a woman by slitting her throat after she refused to enter into a relationship with him, police said.

The accused, Fenil Goyani, allegedly murdered 21-year-old Grishma Vekariya in Pasodara area in Surat February 12.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when Fenil reached Grishma’s house and slit her throat. The accused later tried to cut his wrist. Grishma was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The accused was also rushed to the private hospital where he was being treatment.

On the same day, the deceased’s uncle, Subhash Vekariya, lodged a complaint with Kamrej police station against Fenil.

In the complaint, Vekariya alleged that accused was stalking Grishma and threatened after she turned his proposal.Fenil was arrested on Tuesday night after he was discharged from the hospital.

Kamrej Police Inspector M M Gilatar said, “The accused killed her after she turned down his proposal. We have recovered two knives from Fenil’s possession which he had purchased from a mall in Surat city. The accused was arrested by Surat police in a car theft case in 2020.”