20-year-old held for triple murder in Surat remanded in 3-day custody

The 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the owner of an embroidery unit in Surat, his father and uncle was remanded in three-day police custody by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surat Monday.

Ashish Raut (20), a resident of Kosad in Surat and a minor, who were removed from job, allegedly stabbed to death the owner embroidery unit owner Kalpesh Dholakiya (36), his father Dhanji Dholakiya (61) and uncle Ghanshyam Rojodiya (56) on Sunday.

In the remand application, the police had sought a five-day custody, to recover the knife and wooden stick used in the triple murder, which the accused had hidden. Police said they also wanted to find out whether other accused are involved in murder.

Ashish Raut, worked at Vedant texo at Anjani industrial estate in Amroli area, owned by Kalpesh Dholakia.

“Kalpesh had given jobs to two accused around 10 days ago. Sunday morning, Kalpesh along with his father Dhanji came to the factory and found both of them sleeping while on duty. He rebuked them and removed them from the job,” Amroli police inspector PP Brahmbhatt had said.

However, after sometime, the labourers came back to the factory and Kalpesh scolded them in front his father and uncle and allegedly beat them with wooden sticks, police said.

Following this Ashish attacked Kalpesh, Dhanji and Ghanshyam with wooden stick and stabbed them with knife.

Advertisement

Amroli police inspector P P Brahmbhatt said, “ We have arrested Ashish Raut while other is juvenile offender and he has been sent to juvenile home. We are yet to recover the knife and wooden sticks used in the triple murder.”