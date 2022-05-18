20 injured in fire after blast in Bharuch chemical factory

Around 20 labourers were injured in a major fire triggered by a blast at the reactor of a chemical processing unit at Dahej in Bha-ruch on Tuesday. Immediately after the blast, the workers tried to escape in panic that led to a stampede-like situation.

Workers who incurred burns and injuries were rushed to a hospital in Bharuch, where the condition of some of them is critical, said district administrative officials.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at Bharat Rasayan, a chemicals manufacturing unit, at 3.10 am Tuesday. Workers from other departments of the factory also started running out after hearing the blast, leading to a stampede-like situation.

Firefighters from Dahej, Jhagadia, and Bharuch municipality, rushed to the spot.

Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera said, “We brought the fire under control and cooling activities are in progress. There were over 50 labourers in the factory when the fire broke out. Around 20 injured labourers were shifted to the hospital where the condition of some is critical. Once the cooling activities are completed, we will find out whether anybody is trapped inside the factory.”

Jaydeepsinh Rana, sarpanch of Dahej village, which is around 1.5 kilometre away from the factory, said that such accidents happen often at industries in Dahej.

“Villagers reached the factory and helped in rescue operations. There are around 20,000 people in our village and an

equal number of migrant workers employed in around 70 different factories in Dahej,” Rana said.

“Some companies violate the pollution norms and safety measures and we have made representations to the GPCB officials. But no action has been taken till date…” he added.