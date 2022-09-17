scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

2 workers fall to death from building under construction in Surat

This incident comes two days after seven workers were killed and one critically injured when an elevator of an under-construction building collapsed in Ahmedabad Wednesday.

Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident and started probe.

Two labourers were killed after they fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Surat while working on a lift.

Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident and started probe. The incident took place in an under construction residential building at Tirupati nagar in Pandesara area on Friday . The deceased were identified as Ashok Borse (22), and Nilesh Patil (26), both natives of Maharashtra. The labourers were working on installing a lift on the 14th floor of the building. One of the workers was standing on a stool and when he lost balance both of them fell down . Pandesara police reached the spot and took charge of the bodies. Assistant Commissioner of police F- Division R L Mawani said, “No safety measures were taken . We will take action against those responsible.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Unit of All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) has written a letter to Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Bhupendra Yadav, seeking attention to “hazardous chemical units” and the lack of safety for industrial and construction workers, following the death of seven workers at an under-construction site in Ahmedabad.

The letter, written by Tapan Dasgupta, Gujarat Convenor of AIUTUC has said that “Gujarat is sitting on a time bomb” in regard to the safety of labourers involved in chemical units as well as construction sites. The letter says, “We demand inspection by safety inspectors, safety training and safety equipment to all industrial and construction workers, a thorough investigation into the accidents and adequate compensation to families of deceased workers.”

— with ENS, Vadodara

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 12:12:55 am
