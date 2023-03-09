2 drown in Tapi river in Surat after playing Holi, bodies fished out at night

Two youths drowned and died while two others managed to swim back to the bank of the Tapi river at the causeway in Surat city Wednesday evening.

Sources said Madanlal Mali (20), Vinod Suhgara (21), Amar Rajpurohit and Jayprakash Singh, all residents of Palanpur Patia, had gone to celebrate Holi at Sirvi community wadi near Singhanpore causeway Wednesday late afternoon.

While returning home, they decided to swim in the Tapi river at the causeway. Suhagra lost control and shouted for help. When Mali tried to save him, he too lost control. The two others, who were swimming near the bank, then alerted the locals and shouted for help.

Fire department officials reached the spot and carried out a search operation. The diving team of Surat fire department was also called in. Late in the night, Mali and Suhagra’s bodies were fished out and handed over to the police.

On Thursday, the dead bodies were handed over to their family members after the autopsies were carried out. Chowk Bazaar police said the duo hailed from Rajasthan’s Barmer and Pali districts but stayed in Surat with their families and worked at a gift shop at Palanpur Patia.

In a separate incident, four teenagers drowned while taking a swim in an irrigation canal after playing Holi in Senthali village of Gujarat’s Botad district Wednesday. Their bodies were fished out hours later, the police said on Thursday.