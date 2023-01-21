2 DNH mamlatdars arrested for forgery

The police of the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) Friday arrested two suspended mamlatdars for allegedly changing the ownership of a government land in the name of a private developer on government records.

The accused are Silvassa Mamlatdar Tirthram Sharma and Khanvel Mamlatdar Brijesh Bhanderi. Police have also taken statements of the private land developer. Disciplinary authority officer of the UT Gaurav Singh Rajawat had suspended Sharma and Bhanderi last Friday.

Superintendent of police DNH R P Meena said, “We have arrested both the officials. At present, the case is under investigation and are trying to find out more details.”