2 deaths in kite-flying accidents in Surat

A 46-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died in separate accidents caused by kite-flying in the city in the past two days.

Taramuni Devi Manjhi (50), a resident of the Chikhuwadi area in Pandesara, was on her way to meet her relative with her son Jiten on a bike Friday afternoon, when Jiten lost control at Tere Naam Circle and the bike skidded after a kite string struck his face.

Taramuni Devi, who suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to New Civil Hospital, was declared dead on arrival. The Pandesara police have registered a case of accidental death in the incident.

In another accident, Rampur resident Babu Parmar (46) fell from the terrace of a three-floor building as he was flying kite Saturday. Babu was rushed to a private hospital by his family members but was declared dead on arrival. The Chowk Bazaar police have lodged an accidental death case into the incident.