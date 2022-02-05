2 college students arrested for assaulting classmate in Surat

The Surat police Friday arrested two college students for allegedly assaulting a classmate over an old dispute.

According to police, Limbayat resident Saiyed Sohelali and Umarwada resident Rahil Khan, both 18 years and first year B.Com students of Surat’s KP Commerce College, were arrested for beating up their classmate Sunny Pandey (18) following a quarrel over “unknown reasons” Friday afternoon.

Himanshu Dubey, another classmate who tried to save Sunny, too, was beaten up by the duo, said the police.

Later, Pandey lodged a complaint against Khan and Sohelali with the Umra police station. The police have registered charged both the arrested under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation).