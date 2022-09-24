2 chefs of residential girls’ school in Gujarat arrested for sexually harassing students

A day after the principal of a residential girl’s school in Gujarat’s Valsad district complained against two chefs who allegedly sexually harassed tribal girl students, the police arrested the accused Saturday. The police added that the authorities concerned transferred the principal and seven other male chefs to different places.

The police had registered an offence under IPC Sections 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act section 12 (Sexual harassment), and atrocity acts. The accused were identified as Praveen Peermajrana and Dashrat Pati, both residents of Banaskantha district.

The principal, who had been in the post since 2014, had in her complaint alleged that the two chefs were involved in sexually harassing and verbally abusing the girls. On Friday, Child Welfare committee members, a counsellor and women police officers spoke to over 100 girls studying in the school. The school has around 600 girl students of Classes VIII to XI who reside in the hostel. The students are tribals and hail from different villages of Valsad district.

Sources said that the incident came to light a couple of days ago and the girls called up their parents and narrated their ordeal. The parents contacted the Independent elected councillor of the area and sought his help to get justice.

The councillor took the students to the police station and to district Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala’s office. The police started a probe and registered a case Friday evening.

Talking to The Indian Express, the councillor said, “While talking to the girl students, we came to know that they had complained about such incidents to the school principal around two months ago but no steps were taken against the accused chefs. If the principal would have informed the police two months ago, such incidents would not have continued.”

Zala said, “We have arrested the accused and have seized their mobile phones and have sent the devices to the forensics lab for further testing. Statements of the girls, teachers and the warden were taken. The incident had taken place at different time intervals. At present, it is difficult to say anything but our teams are probing the case.”