2 accused cops granted bail in Navsari ‘custodial death’ case

A Chikhli court Wednesday granted bail to two of the five policemen arrested over the alleged custodial death of two tribal youths in Navsari.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of SR Singh granted bail to inspector AR Wala and sub-inspector Gaurav Patel. The hearing of bail plea of the three other accused policemen will be held on Friday.

Tribal youths from Dangs — Ravi Jadav (19) and Sunil Pawar (19), were detained on suspicion of a vehicle theft on July 20 at Chikhli police station. The next day, bodies of both the youths were found hanging with an electric cable in the computer room of the police station.

On July 29, Sunil’s elder brother Mahesh Pawar lodged a complaint against six policemen of Chikhli police station, following which an FIR under IPC sections for murder and relevant sections of the Atrocity Act was lodged against them.

In September, Navsari police arrested Wala, Patel, head constable Shaktisinh Zala, constable Ramji Gaya Prasad Yadav and sub-inspector MB Kokni in connection with the custodial death. The sixth accused, constable Ravindra Rathod, is still absconding.

However, charges of murder against the six policemen were dropped and Chikhli police had on October 29 filed a chargesheet against Wala and Patel, under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 114 at the Navsari court. Police also had filed C summary against the remaining four accused giving them a clean chit.

On Wednesday, the court passed an order granting bail Wala and Patel.

Deputy superintendent of police RD Faldu, who is the investigation officer in the case, said, “During the course of investigations, we have not found any evidence against the accused policemen. The postmortem report said that the death of both the tribal youths was due to the hanging… We have filed a chargesheet charging inspector Wala and SI Patel under charges of wrongful confinement. We have filed a C-summary against the remaining accused and have given them a clean chit.”

Defense Lawyer Vijay Naik said, “There was no evidence against the accused policemen and they were charged under wrongful confinement which is a bailable offence. The court has accepted our arguments and granted bail to PI Wala and PSI Patel. A hearing of C Summary will be held in the coming days. The hearing of the bail plea of the remaining three accused, who are in judicial custody, will be held Friday.”