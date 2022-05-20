18-yr-old held for raping minor girl

An 18-year-youth was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl in Surat on Friday. According to police, the incident happened early Friday morning when the girl was sleeping on a handcart outside her house.

The accused kidnapped the girl and took her to his room, where he raped her, police said adding he later threatened her not to inform about the incident to anybody.

The girl narrated the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the police station concerned.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 363 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (AB) (rape on a girl below 12 years), 276 (2 J) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, and commits rape on woman or girl) 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant sections under POCSO Act.

The girl is admitted to the New Civil hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

Acting on the complaint, police had on Friday afternoon arrested the accused, labourer in a textile factory. During questioning, he confessed to have committed the crime, police said.

He was later taken to the New Civil hospital for medical examination.

Assistant Commissioner of Police F Division R L Mawani said, “The accused work as a labourer in a textile factory… After committing the crime, the accused escaped from his house to evade his arrest. We have checked CCTV footage cameras and found the accused lifting the minor girl from the handcart, when she was asleep…”