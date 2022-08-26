18-yr-old girl stabbed to death by youth on road in Valsad

An 18-year-old girl from Umargam town in Valsad district was stabbed to death by a youth accompanied by his two aides on the road, Thursday afternoon. Police have picked up the two aides who are minors and have launched a hunt for the main accused who is absconding.

According to police, Neha Yadav, a first-year BCom student and a resident of Chitrakut area in Umaragam town of Valsad district, was riding a two-wheeler Thursday afternoon when she was intercepted by three youths on a bike near Dahad Gram Panchayat office.

One of the youths talked to her and later stabbed her eight times, leaving her grievously injured. Passersby rushed her to hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Umargam police checked CCTV cameras outside the panchayat office and found the three youths stopping her and one of them stabbing her. On the basis of the CCTV footage, police picked up two youths who are 17 years old.

Valsad district Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala said, “Three accused have been identified and two were picked up who are minors. The main accused who stabbed her is absconding. He stays with his elder brother near the girl’s residence, while his parents have gone to their native place in Uttar Pradesh. The motive behind the murder will be known once the main accused is stabbed. Further investigation is on.”