scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

14-yr-old boy among two workers who died in Surat manhole

The contractor for the work is also in critical and being treated at a government hospital.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death into the incident and have started probe.(Represenational Image)

Two workers including a 14-year-old boy died due to asphyxiation on Tuesday while carrying out maintenance work in a manhole at SVNIT (Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology) campus in Surat.

The contractor for the work is also in critical and being treated at a government hospital.

In a press release, SVNIT Surat mentioned that the work for replacing the damaged drainage line behind Sarabhai Bhavan Hostel at SVNIT Surat was going on since the last few days.

According to police, Shravan Batya had took the contract for maintenance work. On Tuesday, 14-year-old Satyendra Sahoo went inside around 15-feet-deep drainage chamber, while Batya and another worker Kadir Shaikh waited outside. When there was no response from Sahoo, Kadir and Batya went inside to check, and they fell unconscious .

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Following this, people at the SVNIT campus alerted the fire department and the authorities concerned.

The staff of Vesu and Khatodara fire stations reached the spot and rescued the trio. They were immediately rushed to New Civil hospital, where Kadir and Sahoo, were declared dead on arrival by doctors, while the condition of Batya is under critical.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death into the incident and have started probe.

Advertisement

“We are waiting for Batya’s to recover and we will take his statements. If we find negligence on anybody’s part we will take strict action,” said an official from Khatodara police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:07:38 am
Next Story

Jalpaiguri Flash Flood: Mamata hands over job offer letters, Rs 1 lakh to 7 persons who saved lives

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement