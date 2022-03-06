14 AAP councillors booked for ‘manhandling’ guards of SMC

Surat police on Friday booked 14 AAP councillors of Surat Municipal Corporation for allegedly manhandling the Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel and security guards during a protest.

The AAP councillors were booked after SMC chief Security Officer Jagtap Naik lodged a complaint against them at the Lalgate police station.

The councillors booked were identified as Mahesh Andhan, Kanu Godiya, Payal Sakariya, Ghanshyam Makwana, Rajesh Moradia, Kiran Khokhani, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Sejal Malaviya, Ashok Dhami, Shobhna Kevadia, Jitendra Kachhadia, Rachna Hirpara,Vipul Suhagiya and Dipti Sakariya.

In his complaint, Jagtap had alleged that on Friday evening when all the standing committee members were entering into the standing committee hall for the meeting, the AAP councilors tried to enter into the hall but was stopped by the security guards of SMC.

The AAP councillors sat on the main door with banners and chanted slogans against the BJP and Paresh Patel.

When the security guards tried to remove them from the gate, the AAP councilors allegedly manhandled them. When Paresh Patel tried to enter the hall, he was also stopped by the AAP councilors. The security guards of SMC then forcefully picked up the agitating councilors from the spot, the complaint said.

Leader of Opposition with SMC and AAP leader Dharmesh Bhanderi said, “The protest by our councillors were in connection with the arrest of textile traders Dinesh Rathod for demading Rs 1 lakh from shopkeepers for BJP has gone viral on social media. He would not have done such act without the knowledge of Paresh Patel or any BJP leader. It is our right to protest on the wrongdoings of the ruling party leader of SMC…”

Lalgate police inspector M V Patel said, “We have registered offence against 14 AAP councillors. The statements of other security guards are being recorded. We are also collecting CCTV footages. The accused councillors have gone underground but they will be arrested sooner.”