13,000 in Bharuch to get benefits under central govt schemes today

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will hand over benefits under various central government schemes to over 13,000 beneficiaries of Bharuch district in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. State BJP president CR Paatil will also be present.

The district administration launched a drive called ‘Utkarsh’ under which it roped in bodies such as the Ankleshwar Industries Association (AIA) to find beneficiaries, announcing incentives per application.

Sharing details, Bharuch District Collector Tushar Sumera said, “We contacted the AIA, which roped in youths to identify beneficiaries by paying an incentive of Rs 250 per approved form. The incentive amount was paid by the AIA, which spent Rs 8 lakh for the same so far.”

On March 31, the incentive amount was raised to Rs 500, with which the number of applications went up to 13,400, he said adding, “We have raised the living standards of the people in Bharuch through central government schemes. We plan to raise the number of beneficiaries.”

Sumera said that the drive began in January and by March, the administration reached 12,800 beneficiaries for four central government schemes — Rashtriya Vrudh Pension Yojna, Niradhar Vrudh Pension Yojna, Rashtriya Kutumb Sahay Yojna and Ganga Swarup Arthik Sahay Yojna.

“We first came out with WhatsApp helpline numbers through which we appealed to the people to contact us if they find any beneficiaries of such schemes. On getting contacts, we sent people to various villages and we got good results. Later we started Utkarsh camps in talukas and villages. Third phase was to identify beneficiaries through door-to-door verification,” the collector added.

Explaining about carrying out the work, AIA president Ramesh Gabhani said, “We placed advertisements in newspapers calling for youths to identify beneficiaries for the government schemes. We got good response and the youths were put to work in over 650 villages.

Till March 31, the incentive amount was Rs 250 per approved form and later we increased it to Rs 500. On one hand, we gave an income to the youths and on other, actual beneficiaries could benefit from central government schemes.”