13, including two children, test positive for Covid-19 in two Surat societies

As many as 13 persons, including two children, tested Covid-19 positive at two apartments in Surat in the last couple of days. Two of them are hospitalised, while the remaining are under home isolation.

On September 23, an elderly couple staying alone in Megh Mayur apartment at Athwalines area in Surat, had been admitted to Mission hospital for Covid treatment after they had been tested positive. While on September 24, several other residents of the same apartment also showed symptoms of the infection. Following this, Dhanvantri rath, the medical van, was sent to the apartment where out of 246 people staying in 71 flats, seven were tested positive. These patients have been kept under home isolation. On Saturday, health officials declared the Megh Mayur apartment cluster zone and security officials were deployed with police staffers.

Medical officer of Athwa zone of SMC, Dr Kalpesh Khatri said, “In Megh Mayur apartment, out of nine patients, five stay on the second floor including the elderly couple. Among the remaining ones, two are security guards and two others stay on the fifth and sixth floors.

“We have come to know that the aged couple had visited Palanpur town in Banaskantha to meet a Covid-19 patient. The couple returned and may have come in contact with neighbours and security guards.”

He added, “All the residents of the apartment except children were vaccinated.”

Four more persons, including two children, tested Covid-19 positive at Sumeru apartments in the Jahangirpura area in the last two days and they are kept under home isolation.

Medical officer of Rander zone of SMC, Dr K Y Garasiya said, “Those who tested positive include two women who are above 50 years of age, a 10-year-old girl and a 12 year-old-boy. Their condition is stable. We have checked the vaccination details all the residents, except 8 persons, were vaccinated. We have administered vaccine to the remaining eight persons also.”

“Both the apartments have been put into a cluster zone and security staffers have been deployed,” he added.

Meanwhile, a total of six new positive cases were reported in Surat on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,11,571. The Surat Municipal Corporation jurisdiction has been leading the Gujarat dashboard of new Covid-19 cases reported each day since September 21, among all 33 districts and eight municipal corporations. Since September 21, SMC has reported 29 cases of Covid-19.

The SMC has consistently reported new cases each day in the past 90 days with sporadic periods of lull when less than five cases per day were reported — between August 14 and 24 and then between August 26 and September 7. On the Covid-19 vaccination front, the SMC has managed to administer 47.91 lakh doses, including 14.95 lakh second doses. Surat city sees the second-highest vaccination coverage in the state, trailing behind Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where 61.74 lakh doses have been administered till date.