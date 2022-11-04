12 nabbed over fake GST scam in Surat

Surat Economic Offences (EO) cell Friday nabbed 12 persons from Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Junagadh and Amroli for allegedly availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) of GST (Goods and Services Tax) illegally to to the tune of hundred of crores.

The EO cell had registered an offence against eight bogus firms in Surat on October 19.

During investigations, the officials found that all these firms have obtained GST numbers through fake documents.

The accused firm owners opened bank accounts with the same fake documents and submitted fake bills for financial transaction of sales and purchase to the GST department to get Input Tax Credit.

On Friday, the officials nabbed 12 accused, of which five are Aftab Solanki, Abdul Rehman, Idrismiya Saiyed, Zafar Bagvesh, and Mohammed Failsal Koliya — all Bhavnagar residents.

Assistant Commissioner of police, EO cell, V K Parmar told The Indian Express, “The arrest procedures of the 12 accused are still going on. We will also try to find out whether these people carry forward the ITC to other firms. We started probe on eight firms and during investigations we have found five more firms operated by these accused.”