Gujarat: 11 patients at Surat New Civil Hosptial test positive for Covid

In Surat city, 11 patients who came to New Civil hospital for medical treatment have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been admitted to the Covid hospital on campus.

New Civil hospital health officials have started conducting RAT tests on patients coming to the trauma centre and OPD for treatment.

Sources said that in the last six days, a total of 135 RAT tests were conducted on outdoor patients at New Civil hospital’s trauma centre, among whom 11 patients have tested positive for Covid so far.

As per sources, a couple of days ago, a 60-year-old woman of Pandesara area in Surat, who had been brought to New Civil hospital by her family for treatment, tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital authorities have intimated municipal officials and the police department of the same.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik said, “So far 11 patients at the trauma centre have tested positive for Covid-19. They were shifted to Covid hospital on campus for treatment. These patients are being treated for their illness and covid in the same building.”

Events cancelled

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has cancelled the books and horticulture events scheduled to be held in the last week of January due to the surge in Covid cases.

However, the international kite flying event will be held on January 9 with limited participation.

Garden superintendent of SMC SJ Gautam said, “Covid cases are going up and even students are getting infected. So we decided to cancel the events.”

However, officials said the international kite flying festival on the banks of Tapi river in Surat will be held with participation of 400 people.

The academic council meeting of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University scheduled to be held on January 5 has also been cancelled.

On Tuesday, 13 officials of the university, including vice-chancellor Dr KN Chawda, tested positive for Covid and is in home isolation.