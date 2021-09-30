11 Covid cases in nine days, another apartment declared ‘cluster zone’

Health officials Wednesday declared a Surat apartment a Covid-19 cluster zone for two weeks after reporting 11 positive cases, including five Tuesday night. Following the move, the entry and exit of people from the Avishkar apartment in Piplod have been stopped for 14 days. Officials said the Covid infection spread due to community celebrations of Ganesh Chaturti.

The apartment has two blocks–A and B–comprising 42 flats. The cases were reported from the B block. “Of the 11 positive cases, six are minors, including two 10-year-olds, an 11-year-old boy, and a five-year-old boy, while the remaining infected are between 40 years and 50 years,” said Dr. Kalpesh Khatri, Athwa zone medical officer.

All 150 residents of both the apartment blocks have undergone RTPCR tests. Results of 30 residents are awaited, while the remaining have tested negative. “We have also checked and found that all the residents, who are eligible, had taken Covid jabs. The conditions of all the positive patients are stable. Our teams will regularly monitor positive patients who are under home isolation treatment,” Khatri added.

The cluster came to light after five from the apartment returning positive test results last evening. The health officials soon launched a probe into the history of cases at the apartment and found that six residents had turned positive between September 20 and September 29.

“We found that during the Ganesh Utsav, a common pandal was made in the apartment’s parking area where all the residents participated in aarti, twice a day, every day. First, a 40-year-old woman and later, her son got infected. Soon, other children and elders got infected,” he added.

The incident comes amid Covid cases seeing a spike in Surat with a total of 103 positive cases reported so far in September, compared to 75 cases in August.

Last week, 18 positive cases were reported from two apartments–Megh Mayur in Athwalines and Sumeru Silver Leaf in Paal–which had driven the health officials to declare both the apartments as cluster zones. Apart from a ban on entry and exit of residents and outsiders, security officials and police staffers were deployed at the apartments.