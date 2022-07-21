1 held in death of son-in-law of Mindi gang leader in Surat

The Surat police Thursday arrested Fayyu Sukhri alias Irbaz Amin Barafwala, a murder accused who was out on parole, for his alleged role in the murder of Haji Hanjar, son-in-law of Arif Mindi—a notorious gang leader.

“We have arrested Fayyu Sukhri. He had been earlier involved in a murder and was out on parole. We have also recovered empty cases of the cartridges fired on Haji Hanjar by Sukhri. Both of them are related to each other. Sukhri is the nephew of Arif Mindi. We are trying to get more details from him,” said Bhavnaben Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2. Mindi is currently lodged in the Surat jail under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act.

According to the police, an argument ensued between Sukhri and one Shiakh Yusuf at Nanavat in Surat on July 17. Yusuf called Haji Hanjar who was staying nearby to sort out the matter. Soon, the heated exchange of words became a full-fledged fight between Hanjar and Sukhri.

Haji was killed allegedly after Sukhri shot four rounds from the pistol he carried. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Sukhri managed to flee the spot on his bike.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at shops in the area.