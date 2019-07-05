Surat fire tragedy: Interim bail to SMC deputy engineer

The Surat District Court on Thursday granted interim bail to deputy engineer of Surat Municipal Corporation, Parag Munshi, arrested in connection with the Takshashila Arcade fire tragedy that happened on May 24.

Munshi had appealed for bail to attend his daughter’s wedding on July 9. The court allowed him to be present at the marriage with police escort from 9am to 6pm.

A massive fire in the Takshashila Arcade at Sarthana area in Surat claimed the lives of 22 students attending a coaching class. Surat police arrested 11 people, including two fire officials, four engineers of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), official of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited, three builders of the complex, and the owner of the coaching class. All the arrested are in judicial custody and have applied for bail.

Munshi appealed to the Surat district court in the last week of June, requesting interim bail for 15 days for his daughter’s wedding. In his application, the deputy engineer mentioned that the marriage date was fixed five months ago and that he had already applied for leave.

The hearing of the interim bail application was held in the court with defence lawyer Jatin Gandhi and District Government Pleader Nayan Sukhadwala making the arguments. Prosecution lawyer Mutikar Shaikh submitted a petiton signed by the parents of the deceased students that appealed against granting him bail saying they were yet to get over the shock of their loss. The appeal said marriage date could be postponed.

Surat district government pleader, Nayan Sukhadwala, said, “The marriage of Munshi’s daughter can be postponed. This interim bail order might affect the order of regular bail.”

Gandhi said, “We are not satisfied with the order and will wait till the order on main bail application comes on July 6. How it will look when a bride’s father is seen with policemen around.”