Surat homoeopathy doctor booked as pregnant woman dies after giving birth

Surat police have booked a Homoeo doctor on charges of culpable homicide following a woman’s death after he delivered her child. Dr Amul Kheni was booked on Monday on the basis of a report submitted on July 9 by SMIMER hospital, where the autopsy of the woman was conducted.

Babita Tiwari, the wife of an embroidery factory worker and a native of Uttar Pradesh Suraj Tiwari, and residing at Narayan Nagar Society, had had two previous deliveries in Geeta Hospital, without any problems. On April 5, when she experienced labour pain, Suraj admitted her to Geeta hospital which is located in Ghanshyam Nagar in Varachha area. Babita had earlier delivered two boys in the same hospital and had faith that she would get good treatment there and would be safe. The night incharge Dr Amul Kheni helped Babita through her delivery, and she gave birth to one more boy child.

However, in the morning, while still in hospital, Babita experienced severe pain in her abdomen and excess bleeding. She went to the bathroom and returned to bed but had a bout of fits. When doctors checked her they found that she had died.

Shocked by Babita’s death, Suraj blamed the doctors and lodged a complaint with Varachha police station. The body was later sent to SMIMER hospital and a post-mortem examination was carried out. Samples of the viscera were also sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

On July 9, SMIMER hospital authorities prepared a report of their findings and sent it to the police. Sources said that in the report, doctors said there was negligence on the part of the duty doctor who handled the delivery, which led to excess bleeding. An internal haemorrhage is what might have caused Babita’s death, the report said.

On the basis of the medical report, Varachha police booked a case against Kheni on Monday. He also said that Kheni possessed only a Diploma in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery and was therefore not qualified to handle the delivery of patients.