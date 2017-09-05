SC stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech: Supreme Court on Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Allahabad for defaulting on its loans. (File) Jaypee Infratech: Supreme Court on Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Allahabad for defaulting on its loans. (File)

Raising hopes of hundreds of home buyers who invested in Jaypee Infratech, the Supreme Court Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Allahabad for defaulting on its loans. “We will pass a stay order on the proceedings at NCLT (at Allahabad),” the bench, comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, said. The order came on a PIL filed by the home buyers after the company failed to deliver the project or return their money. About 30,000 buyers have booked their homes in 27 different housing projects of Jaypee Infratech. The court will now hear the matter on October 10.

The petition contended that money worth Rs 25,000 crore of flat buyers and others are at stake and the insolvency proceedings were initiated “for a petty sum of Rs 500 crore”. It also challenged the constitutional validity of some provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code on grounds, including that they do not protect customers. Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016, home buyers did not fall under the category of “secured creditors” such as banks and as a result they would get back their money only if something was left after repaying secured and operational creditors, the petition pointed out.

Referring to an order passed by the Allahabad Bench of the NCLT, the petitioners stated, “The actions that have been taken under the Code have led to a situation wherein the lifelong savings of the flat owners will go to waste, with no prospects of them recovering the same, if their interests are not saved by this court.”

