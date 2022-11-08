Sunk twice by infighting, now Congress appeals to its leaders to sink differences & win Manali

In two consecutive elections, Congress lost to BJP in Manali — both times with a margin of 300-odd votes and both times due to the infighting in the party with the official nominee not getting support of the ticket aspirant who lost the race.

This time, however, Congress is aiming to break the jinx and has appealed to its leaders to join hands to ensure the victory of its official candidate. The Congress has fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur who had lost to BJP’s Govind Singh Thakur in 2012 by 3,198 votes. State party chief Pratibha Singh, however, had been rooting for Hari Chand Sharma, who too had lost to BJP’s Thakur in 2017 by 3,005 votes. Thakur is a minister in the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet.

A few kilometres outside the town, on the old road leading to Kullu lies the village of Seobagh where a gathering has been arranged to be addressed by the Pratibha Singh. Villagers start gathering hours before the scheduled rally time even as the organisers hurry around with arrangements.

“Victory of Congress is certain in Himachal. However, in Manali we are neck and neck with the BJP. This is because the candidate for this seat was announced at the very end. But we are confident of wresting it,” says Rohit Vats Dhami, a local Congress leader.

“Sarkar aa rahi hai, seat nikalni hai” (we are forming government, we need to win the seat)” is the buzzword at the rally venue.

Another Congress leader, Bhupinder Kotia accepts that “infighting has been the cause of Congress defeat” in Manali in the past. “The leader who gets left out does not support the one who gets the ticket. However, this time, a change is visible. We are hopeful of victory,” says Kotia.

There is some chatter among the party supporters that Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anurag Prarthi will end up eating into Congress votes. “If he polls even 1000-odd votes, those will be of the Congress. Low victory margins mean these are crucial votes,” says Kotia.

However, Congress workers take solace in the fact the candidates put up by Amar Chand’s Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party will eat into BJP votes. Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party has fielded around 30 candidates in the state.

Meanwhile, speakers at the rally warn about BJP’s IT cell and money power of “opponents”, but reiterate that Congress government will be formed.

Head of the ex-servicemen wing of the party, Brig TS Thakur warns the audience about pitfalls of Agnipath scheme of recruitment for armed forces.

“No pension, no assured job. What will they do? They will turn terrorists. There is no rank for them. Only six months training will be given. How will Agniveer fight knowing that his family will not get any pension when he dies. Such a soldier will only hide and not fight. This will weaken our Army. Time tested recruitment policy must continue,” he says.

Pratibha Singh arrives late. Addressed as Rani sahiba, she first pays respects to the resident deity. Slogans of “Raja nahi faqeer the. Himachal ki taqdeer the’, ‘Raja Virbhadra Singh amar rahe’ render the air.

Addressing the gathering, Pratibha emphasises that the BJP won in the past because of the internal strife within Congress. “This time all leaders are together. This is the difference this time,” she says.

Pratibha also emphasises on the work done by her late husband Virbhadra Singh in Manali, both as chief minister and as union minister.

She warns about “all kinds of things” which opponents can resort to harm the Congress. “They have money, they have power,” she adds.

However, the common theme in the speech of Pratibha and all other Congress leaders was unity within ranks to ensure victory.