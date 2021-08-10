Stuntman dies on ‘Love You Rachu’ sets, director and others detained

After a stuntman was electrocuted on the sets of the upcoming Kannada film ‘Love You Rachu’ in Ramanagara district Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday said his government will issue certain orders in a couple of days regarding the norms to be followed and necessary permissions to shoot films.

The incident happened when Vivek (28) was a part of an action sequence that involved the use of a crane and ropes. According to police, Vivek’s wire rope rigging came in contact with a high-tension electric wire on the sets, killing him on the spot. Another stuntman was also seriously injured in the accident and is under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

“Vivek was performing the stunt for the Kannada film Love you Rachu and standing on a crane near an 11-KV electric wire at Joganapalya village in the district. Somehow, a metal wire came in contact with the wire and he got electrocuted,” Ramanagara police said.

Police detained director Shankar S Raj, producer Guru Deshpande and action choreographer Vindo for questioning.

After conducting a meeting with the home department officials and police officials Tuesday in response to a query on the incident and necessary permissions not being taken to shoot the movie, Bommai said, “There are norms but very few are following them. We will come up with clear norms so that it is helpful in taking the necessary permissions and ensure that no one indulges in such activities without permission. Keeping all things in mind, we will issue certain orders either by tomorrow (Wednesday) or day after (Thursday).”

Vivek was rushed to the Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru where the doctors declared him dead. The 28-year-old is said to have worked as a stuntman in more than 40 films.

In 2016, a tragedy unfolded during the shoot of Kannada movie Mastigudi where two stuntmen drowned while performing an action scene for the film at Thippagondanahalli Reservoir in Bengaluru city. The risky shot required stuntmen Anil and Uday to dive into Thippagondanahalli lake, 35km west of Bengaluru, from a chopper hovering mid-air. The duo had jumped into the water without wearing life jackets and got washed away in the current. It took days before their bodies could be recovered.