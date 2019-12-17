Student ‘raped’: Protesters block Amritsar-Jalandhar highway for 7 hours

Protesting locals were demanding action against the school administration, and the dharna was lifted only after police assured the same. Protesting locals were demanding action against the school administration, and the dharna was lifted only after police assured the same.

Protesters blocked the Amritsar-Jalandhar stretch of the national highway for more than seven hours on Monday alleging inaction by the police in the case of alleged rape of a minor by a student. Protesting locals were demanding action against the school administration and the dharna was lifted only after police assured the same.

On Friday last week, a student was arrested for allegedly raping another student of the same school. While police registered a case and sent the accused to a juvenile home, anger simmered among locals over the school being let off in the incident.

“The rape took place in school but it came to light only when the victim told her mother. School administration failed in not only stopping the rape but also in detecting it,” said a local leader, while addressing a gathering on the national highway during the dharna.

He alleged: “School administration has been putting pressure on the victim’s family to keep quiet. There were many CCTV cameras in school and we have come to know that the video footage evidence has been destroyed by the school administration.” Protesters also demanded probe into the suicide of a girl in the same school earlier.

Amritsar SSP Rural Vikram Jeet Duggal said, “We have convinced protesters that the role of everyone will be investigated. We will not favour anyone. A SIT is already probing rape case. It will also investigate the role of school administration. Action will be taken if anyone is found in the wrong.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App