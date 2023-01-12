scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Stadium, road to be named after constable killed in encounter in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the youth of the region will use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and Armed Forces.

punjab news, indian expressPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (File)
Listen to this article
Stadium, road to be named after constable killed in encounter in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met the kin of the constable, who was killed in an encounter, and announced the construction of a stadium in his name.

He said a road will also be named after police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, according to an official statement.

Bajwa was killed in an encounter in Punjab’s Kapurthala district while police were chasing four gangsters who had fled with a car after threatening its owner at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The CM handed over a cheque worth Rs 2 crore, — Rs 1 crore ex-gratia by state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance, to the distressed family, the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Auto Expo 2023: Youth demand the best, drive up entry price point for new...
Auto Expo 2023: Youth demand the best, drive up entry price point for new...

He said constable Bajwa attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to help families of the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country.

He announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of martyr Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra-modern athletic track.

Advertisement

Mann expressed hope that the youth of the region will use this stadium for training themselves to join the Punjab Police and Armed Forces.

The chief minister also announced that a road leading to the village will be named after Bajwa.

This initiative is in recognition of the immense contribution of the brave heart who has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country, he said.

Advertisement

Mann said financial assistance to the family of martyr Kuldeep Singh is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well being of the soldiers and their families.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 08:15 IST
Next Story

Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes tell county cricketers to follow fearless, buccaneering approach a. K.a Bazball

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close