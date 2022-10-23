Will vacate Srinagar house, says Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said she would comply with the government order asking her to vacate her official residence in Srinagar.

“Whether it is holding of my passport or questioning of my family through agencies like ED or this vacation of this house, I am not surprised at all,” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told reporters Saturday.

“If anything has surprised me, it is the media. When your prime time discussion should have been the recent death of an 18-19 year old boy in police custody — how did that happen, why did that happen, no accusations had been proved against him. He was only an accused and not a criminal. How was he killed in custody in presence of police, in presence of security forces,” said Mehbooba, referring to the custodial death of an alleged militant.

The PDP chief said she would vacate her residence at Srinagar’s posh Gupkar road. “If they don’t have concerns for security, other concerns, we will do it (vacate it),” she said.

Mufti was served the notice to vacate the government accommodation first allotted to her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 2005. After his death, the house was occupied by Mufti. Under the rules of the erstwhile state, former chief ministers could retain government accommodation for life. After the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, however, the law governing the allotment of government accommodation, too, was amended, with the former chief ministers losing the perk.