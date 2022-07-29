‘Wilful harbouring of militants’: Police attach five more properties in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday attached five more properties under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. In a statement, J&K Police said, “as per sections 2(g) & 25 of UAP Act for being used for terrorism purpose. Two are in Lawaypora, one each in Maloora, Batmaloo & Harwan. These houses were used by active terrorists as hideouts to conspire, plan & execute terror acts in Srinagar district.”

On June 22, police in Srinagar had attached five residential properties on charges of “wilful harbouring of militants”. With Thursday’s additions, 10 such properties have been attached in the district so far. A senior police official said that the attachment of properties is being done as part of the “wholistic approach to counter terror operations”.

The attachment of the properties entails that these structures cannot be transferred, leased or sold in any manner, “except with the prior permission of the DGP of J&K police.”

Police have stated that during the course of the investigation, “it was proved beyond doubt that these houses were used by active terrorists in conspiring, planning and executing terrorist acts in Srinagar district” and that “the house owners wilfully provided shelter and harboured the terrorists in these houses…”