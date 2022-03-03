Vice chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) arrested by J&K police

Vice-chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G), Ghulam Ahmad Dar was booked under the Public Safety Act 1978 and arrested by the J&K police in Srinagar. Senior police officials said Dar was booked for “giving inciting statements and statements adverse to public peace and tranquility of Kashmir valley in general and Srinagar town in particular.”

Dar was booked and arrested on February 28 and the PSA dossier filed by the J&K Police notes, “strong inputs by credible sources” that he is conducting “room bound meetings with Hurriyat workers of different to convince them to continue Hurriyat activities in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.” The document also notes that Dar is allegedly “trying hard to motivate those silent workers who in the recent past had supported the Pakistani claim that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition and needs to be solved as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dar served as the spokesperson of the Hurriyat’s Geelani faction and has been closely associated with its former chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The dossier against the 65-year-old Dar by the J&K police also accuses him of “wielding his considerable clout in secessionist circles” to decide strategy to formulate programmes to “stoke law and order problems and threat to security of the UT of J&K.”

Additionally, making the case for his arrest, police cites technical inputs that if left to be free, “there is every chance that you will conspire by raising funds for terrorist organisations by away of drug peddling which will help terror organisations plan major acts of terror..”

Dar’s activities as per the police, have “created a constant threat to maintenance of security of UT of J&K” and he has been “found responsible to creating circumstances conducive to the propagation of anti-national ideology,” arguing that his activities are prejudicial to maintenance of security in J&K.

Dar has been moved to Central Jail Srinagar post his arrest.