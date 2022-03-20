UP man shot at in Valley; three CRPF personnel injured in grenade attacks

Suspected militants on Saturday evening shot at and injured a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh in South Kashmir’s Pulwama. The incident took place on the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Jammu, as part of his two-day visit.

In two separate incidents, three paramilitary personnel were injured when militants hurled grenades in south Kashmir’s Tral and Shopian.

On late Saturday evening, suspected militants fired at the carpenter in Arihal village of Pulwama. Critically injured, the carpenter was shifted to a Srinagar hospital. “In Pulwama, at about 9.10pm, terrorists fired at a non-local carpenter identified as Mohammad Akram, a resident of Bijnor in UP, at Arihal, Pulwama,” police said in an official release. “In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, in a critical care ambulance with medical staff, where he is being treated,” it said. This is the first attack on a non-local in the Valley since a string of attacks in October last year.

Earlier in the evening, militants lobbed a grenade at paramilitary forces in Shopian. “At about 7.50pm in Shopian, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF camp of 178Bn, injuring one CRPF personnel with minor splinter injuries,” police said.

In another grenade attack in Tral, two paramilitary personnel were injured. “In Awantipora, at about 7.55pm, terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF camp of 180Bn in Nowdal Tral, leaving two CRPF personnel injured,” police said, adding that cases have been registered and investigations are on.