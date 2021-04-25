Under fire for holding tulip fest, J&K administration slaps 34-hour curfew

The administration has already regulated the opening of markets in the Valley, allowing them to open on alternate days on odd and even basis. (File)

Facing severe criticism for holding a tulip festival amid the pandemic and encouraging people to visit the Valley’s gardens over weekends, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced a 34-hour curfew in the Valley to keep the people indoors on Sunday.

The administration also announced free Covid-19 vaccination in the Union Territory for people between 18 and 45 years.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday),” the office of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted on Saturday. “Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All markets, commercial institutions will remain closed”.

The administration has already regulated the opening of markets in the Valley, allowing them to open on alternate days on odd and even basis. It is yet to take a decision on 50 per cent attendance in government offices and schools.

The Lt Governor, on Saturday, also announced free Covid-19 vaccination. “It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost-free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” the L-G’s office handle tweeted.

On Saturday, J&K reported 2,030 fresh cases, making it 18,046 active cases in the UT. The UT recorded 15 deaths on Saturday – seven from Jammu and eight from Kashmir Valley.