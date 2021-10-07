Two teachers shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of the city here on Thursday, police said.

“At about 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district,” a police official said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers.

This comes days after three people, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman, were killed in a series of attacks by suspected militants in J&K. A street food vendor in Srinagar, who hailed from Bihar, and a taxi stand association president in Bandipora were also killed in the attacks, police said.

The attacks were part of a spike in killings by suspected militants that has put the security establishment on guard after two other civilians were shot Saturday in Srinagar.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of the “popular and trusted” Bindroo Chemists, was shot dead outside his shop by suspected militants on Tuesday.

“Terrorists fired upon…Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is going on,” J-K Police tweeted.

Less than an hour later, Virendar Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar, was shot at the Madeen Sahib area in Hawal. In the third incident, suspected militants gunned down Mohammad Shafi Lone at Shahgund village in Bandipora. Lone, a resident of Naidkhai village, headed Sumo Car Stand, an association of taxi owners in the area.