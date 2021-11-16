Two militants, one civilian die in Srinagar shootout

Two militants were killed in an operation in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar city late on Monday. Police said Altaf Dar, the owner of the house where the operation was on, was also injured in militant fire and succumbed to his injuries later. However, they are yet to release details on the identities of the deceased militants. The operation began in the evening and was still on when the last reports came in.

IGP Kashmir zone, J&K Police Vijay Kumar said, “The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a terror associate. Search is still going on.”