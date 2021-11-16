scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Two militants, one civilian die in Srinagar shootout

Police is yet to release details on the identities of the deceased militants. The operation began in the evening and was still on when the last reports came in.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
November 16, 2021 6:07:26 am
srinagar, srinagar shootout, Hyderpora, jammu, kashmir, India news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsIGP Kashmir zone, J&K Police Vijay Kumar said, “The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire succumbed to his injuries." (Representational)

Two militants were killed in an operation in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar city late on Monday. Police said Altaf Dar, the owner of the house where the operation was on, was also injured in militant fire and succumbed to his injuries later. However, they are yet to release details on the identities of the deceased militants. The operation began in the evening and was still on when the last reports came in.

IGP Kashmir zone, J&K Police Vijay Kumar said, “The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a terror associate. Search is still going on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement