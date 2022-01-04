Two militants killed; were involved in attacks on civilians: J&K Police

The J&K Police claimed to have killed two militants — a Lashkar-e-Toiba ‘commander’ and a foreigner — in two separate gunfights in Srinagar Monday.

Police have termed the encounter-death of the militant ‘commander’, Saleem Parray, as a big success and said he was involved in killing civilians and attacks on armed forces.

Police said on Monday afternoon a joint team of J&K Police and paramilitary forces cordoned off Harwan area of Shalimar, in Srinagar, after inputs about Parray’s presence in the area.

“The search party was fired upon indiscriminately by [the] hiding terrorist, which was retaliated, leading to a brief shootout and elimination of dreaded terrorist Saleem Parray, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the police said in a statement.

Barely half-an-hour later, police said, another gunfight started at Gasu village of Zakura when the team of joint forces came under fire after cordoning the area. A Pakistani militant identified as Hafiz, alias Hamza, linked with LeT was killed, police said.

Police said Parray, a resident of Hajin in Bandipore district, who had joined militants’ ranks in 2016, was involved in attacks on civilians and armed forces. They said Parray was involved in “several civilian killings”, including that of Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar at Shahgund Hajin in May 2018, and Hilal Ahmad Parray at Parray Mohalla Hajin that same month.

“Besides, he was involved in slitting throat of many civilians in Hajin area,” police said. “He was also involved in providing logistic support to terrorists in the area.”

Police said Parray was also involved in “reviving terror folds” of LeT in Hajan and adjoining areas.

Ppolice said Hafiz, alias Hamza, was involved in recent killing of two policemen in Bandipore. “He shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar due to frequent cordon and search operations in Bandipore,” the police quoted IGP Vijay Kumar as saying. “He was also involved in killing of a CRPF personnel at Hajin Bandipora, killing of a civilian, Nadif Hanief Khan, of Bilal Colony Soura in Buchpora in Srinagar.”