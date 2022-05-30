Two militants killed in gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday, the police said. The slain militants were responsible for killing of a policeman earlier this month, they added.

On Sunday evening, a joint team of J-K Police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Gundipora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the joint team of forces were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire. The joint team of forces retaliated the fire leading to a gunfight that lasted overnight. The police said the intelligence about the prersence of militants in the village was generated by the Kulgam police.

While the intermittent exchange of fire continued till Monday morning, both the militants hiding in the village were killed.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (total 2). 02 AK rifles recovred> Search going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in a tweet.

On Sunday evening, police said that the two militants hiding in the village belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit and were responsible for killing of a policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, on May 13.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our martyr constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed out unarmed colleague on 13-5-2022,” police tweeted while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.